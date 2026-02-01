Luke Combs’ Weight Loss Story: Inside singer's health transformation journey and what drove him to lose 30 Lbs

Country music star Luke Combs has never shied away from speaking honestly about his personal struggles, and his recent weight loss journey is no exception.

Over the past few years, Combs has openly discussed his relationship with food, health, mental wellbeing and fatherhood, framing weight loss not as a cosmetic goal but as a long-term commitment to family and longevity. His reflections, shared across major interviews and media appearances, offer a rare and grounded look at how lifestyle change can be driven by deeply personal reasons rather than public pressure.

Advertisement

Luke Combs' and his journey of weight loss Luke Combs first spoke candidly about the long-term health implications of his weight during a June 2022 appearance on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music. While he acknowledged that his medical markers were stable at the time, he was realistic about what the future could hold if he did not make changes.

"I want to be around ... I’m fine right now, my cholesterol and my blood pressure [are] fine because I’m a younger guy, but by the time I’m 45, [they're] not going to be because of the shape that I’m in," he said during a June 2022 appearance on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music.

Advertisement

This moment marked an early turning point, with Combs beginning to frame weight loss as a preventative step rather than a reaction to illness, a theme that would continue to shape his journey.

In the same interview, Combs compared his relationship with food to addiction, highlighting why weight loss had always been such a difficult challenge for him.

Advertisement

“I don’t need a cigarette to be alive. But I need food to be alive,” he told Lowe. “It’s like, you would literally die without food. And so that’s what makes it such a difficult thing.”

He later expanded on this struggle during a March 2023 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, explaining that issues around body image and fitness had followed him since childhood.

“I think my physical fitness and my appearance and my size has always been something that I struggled with, from the time I was a child,” he shared while appearing on a March 2023 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “And it’s this mountain that I’ve always been standing at the bottom of, trying to run up, but then inherently slipping down every time.”

Advertisement

During the same Rogan interview, Combs admitted that failing to address his health would weigh heavily on him later in life.

“And it’s this thing that I feel like if I don’t overcome it in my lifetime, it will be my biggest regret, without a doubt. … It is a burden that weighs so heavily on me,” he added.

Rather than blaming fame or touring schedules, Combs framed the issue as an internal battle, one tied to self-discipline and personal responsibility.

Becoming a father fundamentally reshaped Combs’ thinking about health. Speaking again with Zane Lowe, he made it clear that parenthood reframed his priorities.

“This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way,” he shared with Lowe. “I want to be around, dude."

Advertisement

A year later, he reinforced this sentiment on The Joe Rogan Experience, explaining that his motivation had nothing to do with public opinion.

"I wanna be runnin' around the yard with my children," he said. "I wanna take my son on an elk hunt when he's 16 years old and hike up a mountain when I'm in my late 40s. I wanna do that with him."

Advertisement

In November 2024, Combs told ABC News that worsening anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder had begun to affect his daily life. A dietary change, initially made for mental health reasons, proved unexpectedly impactful.

"Surprisingly, this is the least country thing I've ever said: [I'm] gluten-free now," he told the outlet.

"Ever since eliminating that, man, it's changed my life mentally," he added. "There was no intent of, like, man, I should try to lose some weight."

This shift highlights how his weight loss was not driven by a strict plan, but by gradual lifestyle adjustments focused on overall wellbeing.

While promoting his 2025 single “Back in the Saddle,” Combs shared an update with fans via Instagram Stories, revealing the tangible result of his efforts.

Advertisement

“Kid’s down 30 lbs. Lot of hard work. Lot of missed cakes on birthdays,” he said.

The moment was celebratory, but grounded, reflecting sacrifice rather than sudden transformation.

Combs has repeatedly stressed that his journey is ongoing. Speaking again to ABC News, he made it clear that consistency, not perfection, is the goal.

Advertisement

"Longevity is the goal," he said. "Every day you get to spend with those guys is really fun and tough, and you need to be your best self to take care of them the way that you feel like they deserve to be taken care of."

"It's a long process, man. It's a long road," he added. "It's tough. It's a challenge, man. I struggle with it every day."