Lyari people seek ₹500 crore donation from Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2: ‘Income kahan se aaya hai?’

As filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest outing, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is on a dream run at the box office, Pakistanis have demanded a share of the film's profit. People of Lyari, Karachi, asked for at least ₹500 crore, or even a 70–80 per cent share from the earnings of the film to aid the development of the region.

Lyari people on Dhurandhar 2 crossing ₹ 1,000 crore A YouTube channel, Comparison TV, posted a video from Lyari where people reacted to Dhurandhar 2's success. As the film crossed ₹1,000 crore at the box office, a man said, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built)."

On camera, another man added, “Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain (if you’re earning ₹1,000 crore, then at least give ₹500 crore to the people of Lyari. If you give even half your earnings, these roads will get built. When children walk on filthy roads, they get rashes on their feet).”

Demand from Aditya Dhar Someone else also said, "Demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan (We’ve been demanding for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan)."

When the reporter asked a resident how much they should get from Dhar, the person replied, “Lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (At least we should get crores, Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and showing its situations, so they should donate).”

Netizens react to Pakistani people's demand The demand has gained mixed reactions from Indians on the internet.

Reacting to it, a user jokingly wrote in the comment section of the X post, "If Dhar was Trump, we would have been discussing a deal by now."

"Truly loved their innocence," said another.

One commented, "At this point I genuinely wonder what tf exactly does Pakistan do with all the money they get. They can’t do development right, wars right, terrorism right, propaganda right. You gotta think it’s just going into the pockets of the creamy layers of their society."

A different user added, “Copyright strike bhejni chahiye lyari walon ko (they should send a copyright strike).”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, the film follows the journey of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates the criminal syndicates and underworld of Pakistan, avenging the 26/11 attacks.