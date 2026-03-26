Lyari streets to buildings, Dhurandhar 2's unseen BTS pics reveal real-life location | Take a tour

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is undoubtedly the biggest release of 2026 so far. The film crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally in its first week, smashing its own record from last year. As fans and celebrities continue to rave about the Aditya Dhar directorial, curiosity around the film’s locations has sparked widespread conversation among netizens.

BTS pictures from Dhurandhar 2 sets Many are wondering where these places actually are—are the Lyari streets shown in the film really in Lyari, Pakistan? Where is Hamza’s villa located? Turns out, none of the Lyari locations in Dhurandhar 2 is real. Most of them are shot in Bangkok, while others were shot in Punjab, Maharashtra and other locations.

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Some rare and unseen pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 have now emerged online. Shared by a member of the production team, the new behind-the-scenes pictures reveal how the streets of Bangkok were transferred into Lyari. From a constructed “villa” to garden, the pictures revealed real-life locations of the film scenes.

It also introduced the crew members who helm the stunning visuals of Dhurandhar 2, which has taken over fans worldwide.

“Moments captured. DHURANDAR ❤️ #dhurandhartherevenge #dhurandhar #lyari,” read the post.

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Viral Lyari villa of Hamza Previously, details about the real-life bungalow of Dhurandhar's character Hamza Ali went viral. As revealed, the stunning villa is located in Punjab in real life and not Lyari, Karachi. From stunning, clean décor to glass walls and a spacious garden with a swimming pool, the modern bungalow featured several natural elements.

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Shared by the architecture firm, 23DC Architects, who designed it, the viral villa is named Ananda. The team revealed that the house, featured in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, is located in Amritsar. Sharing a video of the house, their post read, "That house from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”

“Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design,” the caption added.

Dhurandhar 2 cast Dhurandhar 2 is the second and final chapter of Dhar's two-part film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it is one of the longest Bollywood films of recent times.

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What happens in Dhurandhar 2 Reprising the story around the same character from the prequel, Dhurandhar 2 brings back the undercover Indian intelligence agent who is on a mission to infiltrate and neutralise Karachi's criminal syndicates and underworld, which targets India.

The work of fiction is loosely inspired by real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and more.

While the film has received major praise from the audience, a section of people also criticised it, labelling it as a ‘propaganda’ film.