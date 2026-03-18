Lyricist Raqueeb Alam reacts to Nora Fatehi's ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ row – ‘Was personally against the lyrics...’

Raqueeb Alam, the lyricist who has found himself at the centre of the controversy regarding the alleged derogatory lyrics in the 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' song of the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil' featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, clarified that he didn't pen the Hindi lyrics of the song, but has only translated it from the Kannada version of the track.

While talking to ANI, Alam said that he initially refused to pen the lyrics of the song after he recieved the English version of the Kannada song.

"The song was written in Kannada. When I received the translation of it in English, I understood that I would not be able to write it because the lyrics would not work. It will not be censored either. Then they said you can just translate it. I did the translation. They gave me an associate who helped in the translation," said Alam.

The lyricist also expressed his disbelief after observing his name in the credits section of the song for the translation of lyrics.

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"I spoke to director Prem yesterday. I asked why did you write my name? Please remove the song. The makers have now removed the song from YouTube... I was personally against the lyrics Main bhaut dukhi hu (I am very sad)," he shared.

Alam also mentioned that he has now rewritten the lyrics at the makers' request amid the backlash.

"They asked me to write fresh lyrics. I wrote it all night and gave it to them," he added.

The lyricist Raqueeb Alam also shared his side of the story on his social media and has officially stated saying, "Many things have happened within a few hours, and I have found myself in a situation I wasn't prepared for. Though the song has been taken down by the director, Prem, after my request, I would still like to officially clarify that I have not written the original lyrics of ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.’

He continued, "The song was written by the film's director, Prem, in Kannada, and my role was limited to translating it into Hindi. As a lyricist, I take great pride in the words I create, and it is important to distinguish between original writing and translation. I hope this helps clear any misunderstanding regarding my contribution," as quoted by the press note.

Meanwhile, after the release of the song The National Human Rights Commission has also issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Google India over a complaint alleging "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil'.

It directed them to inquire into the matter and submit an 'Action Taken Report' within two weeks.

The Karnataka State Women Commission has also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take "strict action" against allowing the obscene lyrics that feature the "derogatory portrayal of women" in films.