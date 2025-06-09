Lyricist Vairamuthu calls out Tamil filmmakers for using his verses for film titles without permission

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Renowned Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu called out the Tamil film industry for using the lyrics of his songs as film titles without seeking his permission.

Taking to his X handle, Vairamuthu pointed out how many of his popular lyrics have been turned into film titles over the years, often without anyone seeking his consent.

His post, written in Tamil, loosely translated as, "Many of my verses have been used by the Tamil film industry as film titles. None of those who have taken them have asked my permission or even asked for a word of respect."

In a lengthy post on X, the lyricist also cited some popular Tamil movies that used his lyrics as their film titles. While the lyricist did not mention the copyright issue, he called out the Tamil film industry for their discourtesy and not seeking permission before using them.

He wrote, "Despite them taking my lyric lines without acknowledgement, I have never rebuked anyone nor have I questioned it whenever and wherever I met them. In a society where wealth is not shared in common, I take joy in the fact that knowledge at least becomes common property. It would be uncivilised of me to ask, "Why didn't you ask me before doing this?" But isn't it equally uncivilised of them not to have even asked me a single word?"

The post received mixed reactions from the netizens, with many saying that the lyrics used in his songs do not require permission to be turned into film titles as they are part of the Tamil language.

In response to the post, actor Aadhav Kannadasan, who is known for his movies 'Yaamirukka Bayamey' and 'Karungaapiyam' clarified that he sought permission from him (lyricist Vairamuthu) for using his lyrics as the film title for his movie 'Ponmaalai Pozhudhu' in 2013.

He wrote, "Sir with all due respect we got your permission for #PonmaalaiPozhudhu as u mentioned it's a special feeling as #KaviyarasuKannadasan s grandson is using your lyrics as the film title. You felt proud. The lyrics in the film was written by dearest @madhankarky. Sir Thank you."