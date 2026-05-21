Maa Behen OTT release: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming crime-comedy film

Maa Behen OTT release: Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the lead, is all set to release. The upcoming dark crime-comedy will be released directly on OTT. The film also features content creator Dharna Durga.

Maa Behen OTT release date Maa Behen will mark its OTT debut on Netflix. It will premiere on June 4 on the streaming platform.

About Maa Behen: Plot, cast, teaser Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is a Netflix original. The film follows the story of a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma. Their lives spiral into chaos after a dead body suddenly appears in their kitchen. They must hide the corpse but end up navigating lies, panic and intrusive neighbours in a fast-paced comedy of errors.

The official title card on the website reads: “When trouble knocks on her door, a mother and her estranged daughters attempt to cover up a crime in a nosy colony where no secret is safe.”

In the film, Madhuri Dixit stars as Rekha, alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa, who play her daughters. Ravi Kishan also features in a key role. The ensemble cast includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj.

In the teaser, Triptii Dimri's character is seen arguing with her on-screen mother over her mannerisms, including wearing a sleeveless blouse at home. This is when the family stumbles upon a shocking discovery in the house.

As panic sets in, the trio eventually joins forces to cover up an unexpected crime- something they claim that wasn't committed by them. Find out who is behind it.

Watch teaser here:

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films, Maa Behen is backed by producers Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni.

The story is written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, who have also helmed the screenplay and dialogues.

Talking about the film, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said in a press note, as quoted by ANI, “Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth. Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world.”

He added, "What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again. I am very excited to work with Netflix to bring this unique and unpredictable crime-comedy to life."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, described Maa Behen as "a truly special addition" to the platform's slate.

"Maa Behen is a truly special addition to our growing library of entertainers, a hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways," she said in a statement.