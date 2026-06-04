Maa Behen Twitter review: 'Clever writing' or 'snoozefest'? Internet is split

The much-awaited Netflix film Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa in lead roles, premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, 4 June. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the crime-comedy has quickly become a talking point on social media, with viewers sharing mixed reactions shortly after its release.

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The film, which runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes, blends family drama, comedy and crime, following the chaotic journey of a dysfunctional family caught in extraordinary circumstances. While several viewers have praised the performances and humour, others believe the film loses momentum as it progresses.

Maa Behen Gets Mixed Reactions On X Soon after Maa Behen dropped on Netflix, social media users began posting their reviews, with many applauding its unique premise and performances.

One viewer described it as one of Netflix's better Hindi releases, writing:

"Maa Behen is one of the better Netflix films I've watched. Big swings, clever writing, inventive design and performances. Enjoyed it a lot."

Another user felt the film offered a fresh concept but struggled to maintain its impact.

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"#MaaBehen has a REFRESHING take and even ENTERTAINS in parts, but falters in the SCREENPLAY as it moves ahead, and ends up being an average watch. #MadhuriDixit smashes the ball out of the park with her mind-blowing performance."

The review also singled out Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa for praise.

"#TriptiiDimri delivers an effective performance, #DharnaDurga surprises and entertains every time she is on screen. #RaviKishan is decent."

The user noted that the film's first half worked far better than its second.

"The first half comprises of the build up and some really good comic scenes - which will make you laugh out loud, and takes you into the depth of this refreshing take, with the help of back stories, the screenplay remains tight in the first hour - but the second hour is where the screenplay and the film falters."

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The reviewer concluded:

"Passable. Watch out for the comic scenes."

Another social media user appreciated the film's social messaging.

"It’s so refreshing to see a film openly address that specific kind of social policing. Women who choose their own path shouldn't have to fight a baseline of suspicion from society, and emphasizing solidarity instead of competition is exactly the narrative shift we need."

Not everyone was impressed, however.

One viewer wrote:

*"SNOOZEFEST 🙏

Good intentions

Good performances

Bad screenplay

The writing should get some MAA BEHEN gali. In the end, It felt like chewing a bubble gum that lost its flavor an hour ago."

Another review criticised the character development.

"#MaaBehen's biggest problem isn't its melodrama. It's that the women at its center remain surprisingly underwritten. A film about liberation should be able to imagine bigger lives for its characters than simply escaping oppression."

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What Is Maa Behen About? Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Maa Behen centres on Rekha and her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, whose constant disagreements define their everyday lives. Their already strained relationships are pushed to the limit after a major criminal incident turns their world upside down.

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As secrets pile up and tensions escalate, the eccentric family finds itself navigating a series of increasingly chaotic situations while attempting to keep the truth hidden.

The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.