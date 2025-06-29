Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol starrer thriller film crosses ₹10 crore mark, mints THIS amount so far

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajor starrer film ‘Maa’ has performed decently after the first two days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹10.83 crore in India.

The Bollywood movie hit the theatres on June 27.

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa earned ₹11.23 crore after the first three days of release. On Sunday, Day 3, the film earned ₹40 lakhs, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Kajol-starrer film opened to ₹4.65 crore. On Saturday, Day 2, Maa minted ₹6.18 crore. The film faces tough competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which has grossed ₹95.5 crore in nine days.

Also Read | Kajol-starrer MAA rakes in this much amount on Day 1

Maa cast Along with Kajol, the ensemble cast of Maa features Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Jitin Jyoti Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kherin Sharma, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty and others, in key roles.

Maa movie review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie a 3.5-star rating and stated in a post on X, “#Maa isn't your typical horror flick... Yes, there are jump scares and terrifying moments, but at its heart, it's a gripping tale of a mother battling the paranormal.”

Adarsh further added, “#Maa is a well-crafted horror film that leaves an impact... Watch it not just for the thrills, but for #Kajol's powerhouse act that stays with you long after the end credits roll.”

Maa OTT release Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film will debut on digital platforms following its theatrical release. Movie fans can enjoy Maa from home by streaming it on an OTT platform after its theatrical run.