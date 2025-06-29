Subscribe

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol starrer thriller film crosses ₹10 crore mark, mints THIS amount so far

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Maa, starring Kajol, has grossed 11.23 crore in its first three days, with Day 3 earnings of 40 lakhs. The film has received positive reviews, including a 3.5-star rating from Taran Adarsh, and will stream on Netflix post-theatrical release.

Published29 Jun 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Maa Box Office Day 3: Kajol's film earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.23 crore in three days.
Maa Box Office Day 3: Kajol's film earns ₹11.23 crore in three days. (YouTube)

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajor starrer film ‘Maa’ has performed decently after the first two days at the box office and earned an estimated 10.83 crore in India.

The Bollywood movie hit the theatres on June 27.

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa earned 11.23 crore after the first three days of release. On Sunday, Day 3, the film earned 40 lakhs, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Kajol-starrer film opened to 4.65 crore. On Saturday, Day 2, Maa minted 6.18 crore. The film faces tough competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which has grossed 95.5 crore in nine days.

 

Maa cast

Along with Kajol, the ensemble cast of Maa features Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Jitin Jyoti Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kherin Sharma, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty and others, in key roles.

Maa movie review

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie a 3.5-star rating and stated in a post on X, “#Maa isn't your typical horror flick... Yes, there are jump scares and terrifying moments, but at its heart, it's a gripping tale of a mother battling the paranormal.”

Adarsh further added, “#Maa is a well-crafted horror film that leaves an impact... Watch it not just for the thrills, but for #Kajol's powerhouse act that stays with you long after the end credits roll.”

Maa OTT release

Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film will debut on digital platforms following its theatrical release. Movie fans can enjoy Maa from home by streaming it on an OTT platform after its theatrical run.

The film's creators announced that it will debut on Netflix, though they haven't revealed the release date yet. Typically, movies become available digitally about 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release.

 
