Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol's gripping horror drama wins hearts, earnings rise 12.50%

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol’s gripping horror drama is winning hearts as its collection recorded an uptick over the weekend. Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror film not only includes themes of motherhood as the title rightfully suggests but also ancient legends and supernatural horror. As the film continues its strong box office run, let's have a look at its numbers.

Maa Box Office Collection Day 3 The mythological horror film minted in an estimated ₹6.75 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 3, recording 12.50 percent uptick in earnings according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. It amassed a total of ₹4.65 crore net on its opening day.

Over the first weekend, the movie collected ₹12.75 crore net out of which ₹6 crore came from Day 2 business. So far, the movie did a business of ₹17.4 crore net in India, Sacnilk reported. The filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie did a business of ₹11.19 crore net during its two-day run at the box office.

Maa cast With Kajol in the lead, the star cast features Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Jitin Jyoti Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Gopal Singh, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Roopkatha Chakraborty and Yaaneea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie, in a post on X stated, “#Maa [#MaaTheFilm] remains super-strong despite facing tough competition from #SitaareZameenPar and #F1TheMovie at urban multiplexes."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone expresses admiration for Brad Pitt after F1 movie release

Taran Adarsh emphasised that Maa could have earned higher revenue if the competition was “less intense” with other contemporary releases, given horror genre tends to perform well in mass circuits. He added, "With #SZP dominating multiplex screens and showtimes, and #F1TheMovie also performing strongly at metro multiplexes, #Maa would have certainly posted higher numbers if the competition had been less intense and it had received a significantly higher number of shows.”