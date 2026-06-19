Maa Inti Baangaram first reviews out on X: Netizens split over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘average’ film

Maa Inti Baangaram first reviews out on X: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's just-released Telugu film, Maa Inti Baangaram, has earned mixed reactions from the critics and audience so far. The action-drama by BV Nandini Reddy marks Prabhu's return to the big screen after Shaakunthalam and Kushi. While some praised her performance in the film, the second half failed to resonate with a section of people.

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Maa Inti Baangaram X reviews Taking to X, multiple dubbed Maa Inti Baangaram as an “average” film.

Among them, the popular handle Venky Reviews gave a two-and-a-half rating to the film. Calling the film predictable with an uninspired narrative, he wrote, “#MaaIntiBangaaram familiar story, boring execution!”

“A familiar and predictable story narrated in a very flat manner from start to finish. While the second half picks up compared to the first, the ineffective backstory, weak villain thread, and lack of engaging moments make it difficult to stay invested. Emotions rarely land, and the film struggles to generate any real momentum throughout. Samantha is neat in her role and a few subtle comedy moments work here and there. However, the subpar BGM and uninspired narration prevent the film from leaving much of an impact. Below Average. Rating: 2.25/5.”

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Can Maa Inti Baangaram become a box office success? Reflecting a similar thought on Maa Inti Baangaram, another said that the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer missed its chance to rule the box office.

“The plot had all the potential to become a blockbuster, but unfortunately the writing never rises to that level. The elevations, motivations, and reasons behind major moments feel weak. So many scenes that should have earned whistles and cheers end up falling flat because of the lack of proper buildup. The film is visually appealing, family moments do work, loved Kiranammayi, the fight choreography is decent enough, but the emotional reasoning behind everything is poorly handled. DISAPPOINTED (sic),” the post read.

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One more added, “Family movie with no family connect. Okay first half. Second half is a big let down it felt like watching a TV serial. BGM is Subpar. Samantha did her best but some elevations & heroic moments didn't suit her. Strictly average film (sic)."

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Fan hails Samantha Ruth Prabhu The film was praised by someone else who argued, "#MaaIntiBangaram It feels so good to walk out of a theatre with a genuinely satisfying experience. It’s basically Kalisundam Raa meets Basha template, where instead of a man with a past, we get a woman with a past.

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“The Kalisundam Raa side works brilliantly, interesting characters, quirky dialogues, and that emotional family drama connect really well. But “The Past” is where the film stumbles a bit. It needed a more impactful antagonist and stronger conflict. Not that it’s bad, Gulshan Devaiah keeps the tension high whenever he’s on screen. But the character deserved a better written conflict.”

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The fan also mentioned: “Samantha carries the entire film effortlessly, like a true Star. The action choreography is slick and stylish, and deserves a special mention. The BGM elevates the narrative beautifully and adds a lot more impact to the action blocks, making those moments work even better. Several supporting roles also leave an impression, especially Anasuya played by Srimukhi and Kiranmayi played by Manjusha. After a solid second half, the film dips a little in places before ending on a very satisfying note. Manchi summer bomma!”

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls herself and husband Raj irritating, inseparable

The film is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, her husband Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.