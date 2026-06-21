Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha's film nears ₹20 crore mark, mints this much

Director BV Nandini Reddy’s action drama 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has maintained momentum at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, with Day 3 collections taking the film’s estimated India net total to ₹19.84 crore.
According to early figures, the film earned ₹6.84 crore net on its first Sunday, following collections of ₹5.35 crore on its opening day and ₹7.65 crore on Saturday. The latest numbers bring the film’s India gross collections to an estimated ₹23.14 crore, while final Sunday figures are yet to be reported.
The film, which was released on 19 June 2026, has been showing strong audience traction, particularly in Telugu-speaking markets. On Sunday, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' was screened across 2,278 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 50.9 per cent.
The Telugu version remained the key contributor to revenue, generating an estimated ₹6.57 crore net on Day 3 from 1,814 shows while registering occupancy of 58 per cent. By comparison, the Tamil version collected an estimated ₹0.27 crore net from 464 shows, with occupancy standing at 23 per cent.
While Sunday’s earnings were slightly lower than Saturday’s ₹7.65 crore haul, occupancy levels improved over the weekend, demonstrating sustained public interest. The film opened with 31.9 per cent occupancy on Friday before rising to 44.6 per cent on Saturday and reaching 50.9 per cent on Sunday.
Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner. Samantha stars in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi.
The film features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala.
The action thriller centres on an ex-assassin who is forced to return to her violent past after her new family comes under threat from figures connected to her former life. The premise, coupled with Samantha’s star power and the film’s weekend occupancy growth, has helped it secure a strong start at the box office.
With the opening weekend nearing the ₹20 crore India net mark and final Day 3 numbers still awaited, industry attention will now turn to the film’s weekday performance to assess whether it can keep its momentum over the coming days.