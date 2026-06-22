Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film nears ₹30 cr milestone in India

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by BV Nandini Reddy and headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, continued its successful box-office run on Monday.
Samantha's latest film has collected an estimated ₹2.46 crore net in India by 7 pm on Day 4, and is taking its cumulative domestic performance close to the ₹30 crore mark.
According to early trade figures by Sacnilk, the film had amassed a total India net collection of ₹25.56 crore by the end of its fourth day, while its India gross earnings stood at ₹29.59 crore. Final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported, meaning the overall totals could rise further once late-evening and night-show collections are accounted for.
The film, released on 19 June 2026, enjoyed a strong opening weekend, driven by strong audience turnout and growing word of mouth. It opened with ₹5.35 crore net on its first Friday before recording a substantial jump on Saturday, when collections climbed to ₹7.65 crore. Momentum continued on Sunday, with the film registering its highest single-day total of ₹10.10 crore net.
As expected, collections dipped on Monday following the weekend surge. However, industry observers often view weekday performance as a key indicator of a film's sustainability, and the latest figures suggest Maa Inti Bangaaram has retained a sizeable portion of its audience base.
Occupancy data reflected the weekday slowdown, with overall occupancy standing at 26.8 per cent across 2,135 shows nationwide. The Telugu version remained the primary driver of business, contributing ₹2.34 crore net from 1,708 shows and recording 30 per cent occupancy. The Tamil version added ₹0.12 crore net from 427 shows, with occupancy at 14 per cent.
Produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, the film features Samantha in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.
The action thriller follows the story of a former assassin who is forced to return to her violent past after her new family becomes the target of figures linked to her previous life. The film's technical crew includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Om Prakash and editor Dharmendra Kakarala.
With the first weekday test now underway, attention will shift to how strongly Maa Inti Bangaaram performs through the remainder of the week. The film has already crossed ₹25 crore in India net collections and is poised to surpass the ₹30 crore India gross milestone once final Day 4 figures are reported.