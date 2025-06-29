Maa OTT Release: Where to stream Kajol's mythological horror film online

Maa OTT Release: Bollywood movie ‘Maa’ starring Kajol hit the silver screen on June 27. Vishal Furia directorial mythological horror film is a part of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan universe. Let's find out where to watch Maa on OTT.

Advertisement

Where to watch Kajol's mythological horror film ‘Maa’ online? Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the movie premiere on digital screens after its theatrical run. Movie enthusiasts will be able to watch Maa from the comfort of their homes by streaming it on OTT platform after its theatrical run.

Recently, the makers revealed that the movie will debut on OTT platform Netflix. However, the makers have not yet revealed the OTT release date yet. As per usual trend, the movie will mark its digital screen debut after 45 to 60 days of its cinematic run.

Also Read | How do you make a Jurassic World movie? With these commandments

Watch Maa trailer here:

Advertisement

Maa cast The ensemble cast features Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Jitin Jyoti Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kherin Sharma, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty and others, in key roles alongside Kajol.

Maa Box Office collection Day 2 The movie raked in an estimated Rs10.83 crore net at the domestic box office during its two-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On its opening day, it amassed ₹4.65 crore net. Its earnings picked up 32.90 percent on Day 2, when it managed to do a business of ₹6.18 crore net.

Maa review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 star rating to the movie and in a post on X stated, “#Maa isn't your typical horror flick... Yes, there are jumpscares and terrifying moments, but at its heart, it's a gripping tale of a mother battling the paranormal.”

Advertisement