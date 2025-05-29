Maa trailer: Kajol fights demon to save her daughter, fans hail hidden tribute to all mothers

Maa trailer: Bollywood actor Kajol will be seen in an intense horror, mythological film, titled Maa. On Thursday, the makers dropped the trailer of the film where Kajol essays the role of a mother who is out to protect her daughter from demons. It is a part of the Shaitaan universe, which starred Ajay Devgn protecting his daughter from R Madhavan.

Advertisement

Maa trailer The trailer of the film begins with Kajol driving a car with her daughter seated quietly in the backseat. As the two arrive at an unfamiliar location, they soon find themselves in an unsettling situation.

They reach a village where girls have been disappearing for the last four months.

Amid this, Kajol is seen protecting her daughter from a demon, residing in a tree, called doito.

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh and Surya Shikha Das.

Internet calls Maa better than Bhulaiyaa Sharing the trailer of the film, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. #MaaTrailer out now - link in bio.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the trailer, fans have shared their excitement for the film.

Someone wrote in the comments, “Better than Bhool Bhulaiya.” “I trust Kajol's acting in films. I know this film is also the best,” added another.

One more commented, “Didn't expect Kajol at horror movie at all. Surprised.”

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a heartfelt tribute to mothers in the trailer. It featured the names of the actors alongside their mothers’ names, adding an emotional touch.

The description on YouTube read, “Presenting the official trailer of Maa, directed by Vishal Revanti Furia and produced by Ajay Veena Devgn & Jyoti Santha Subbarayan starring Kajol Tanuja Devgn, Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Jitin Jyoti Gulati. The film will be released on 27th June 2025.”

Advertisement

Someone pointed out in the comments, “Someone noticed, Every member of the movie, Be it an actor, producer, director, or an other member, All the names are written with their mother name, like Ajay Veena Devgn, Love the concept of tributing all the mothers.”

"First, I got confused by the name Ajay "Veena" Devgan then I realised after the title of movie appears "मां" “Maa”. Loved it," also said a user.

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia. It is produced by Devgn Films.