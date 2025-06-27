Maa Twitter Review: Kajol wins hearts in ‘gripping’ horror drama, fans call it a must-watch

Kajol’s latest release, Maa, a mythological horror film that hit theatres on June 27, is drawing praise online for its emotional depth, chilling atmosphere, and standout performances, particularly by the actress herself. Social media, especially on X, has been flooded with reactions hailing the film as “gripping,” “unexpected,” and “visually stunning.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa blends themes of motherhood, ancient legends, and supernatural horror into a story that has struck a chord with audiences. Kajol, who plays a mother fighting dark forces to save her daughter, is being singled out as the film’s emotional and narrative backbone.

One user wrote, “Maa is gritty, scary and a valuable franchise to horror films. Amazing vfx provides you with an end that you are not expecting. You will feel the vibe of strangers things at some point. Kajol carries the film on her shoulders. @itsKajolD is shining bright and is tough to take your eyes off her.” while another called Maa “gritty, scary and a valuable addition to Indian horror.”

The visual effects, inspired in parts by Western horror elements, were also praised, with comparisons made to Stranger Things.

Film reviewer Siddharth R Kannan called Maa “a genre-bending tale that blends emotion, mythology & horror seamlessly.” He described Kajol’s performance as “one of her boldest, most vulnerable” and also praised Ronit Roy for a “layered, powerful” role. The direction, VFX, and music were highlighted as key strengths.

Another viewer warned fans not to miss the post-credit scene, calling it “a surprise worth staying for.”

OTT release details While Maa is still playing in theatres, its digital debut is not far off. The film is set to stream on Netflix, which has bagged its digital rights.

Though the platform hasn’t confirmed a date yet, sources indicate the OTT release will likely take place between mid-August and mid-September 2025, in line with standard Bollywood release windows.

Plot snapshot Set in the same cinematic universe as Shaitaan, Maa follows a mother-daughter road trip that takes a terrifying turn after they enter a cursed village haunted by ancient evil. What follows is a tense battle between maternal instinct and supernatural horror, as Kajol’s character faces demonic forces head-on.