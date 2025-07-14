'Maalik' Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao's film earns THIS much on Sunday, shows solid weekend growth

Rajkummar Rao's latest gangster action thriller ‘Maalik’ continued its steady run at the box office on its third day, showing a consistent performance over the weekend.

According to early estimates, the film earned approximately the same as Saturday’s total on Sunday, rounding off its first weekend on a solid note.

Rajkummar Rao's ‘Maalik’ rises slowly After collecting an estimated ₹3.75 crore on Friday, ‘Maalik’ saw a healthy jump on Saturday, bringing in around ₹5.25 crore. The film maintained its momentum into Sunday with early trends suggesting another ₹5.25 crore in collections. This brings the film’s total to an estimated ₹14.25 crore over its opening weekend.

Occupancy rates across major cities showed a fairly balanced response, with evening and night shows performing the strongest. On Sunday, ‘Maalik’ recorded an average Hindi (2D) occupancy of 29.79% during evening shows and 22.81% at night. Morning and afternoon slots were slower, at 8.05% and 22.43% respectively.

Regionally, the film fared best in Chennai, with a notable 43% occupancy, followed by strong numbers in Lucknow (30.25%), Jaipur (24.25%), and NCR (23.25%). Other metros like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru recorded more modest figures ranging from 18% to 22%.

While the film faced lukewarm response in cities like Bhopal and Hyderabad, its consistent turnout in North and West Indian markets gave it the push it needed.

About ‘Maalik’ Maalik has benefited from positive word-of-mouth and Rajkummar Rao’s committed performance, as well as the film’s themes.

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, alongside Manushi Chhillar and legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the film is a gripping tale of power, ambition, and revenge set in the heart of Allahabad.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, ‘Maalik’ is packed with suspense, emotional moments, and unexpected twists. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.