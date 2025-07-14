Maalik OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama movie online post-theatrical run

Maalik OTT release: Maalik, the gangster drama movie, has captured cinegoers with its powerful visuals, raw energy, and Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar.

The movie, which was released in theatres on Friday, July 11, blends action with wit and is a treat for fans of Bollywood's action sequences.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maalik, which earned ₹3.75 crore on its opening day, minted a modest ₹14.25 crore during the weekend.

Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Like all Bollywood movies, Maalik will have to wait for about two months before hitting the digital streaming platforms. OTT viewers will hence have to wait till at least September before Maalik's OTT release.

However, media reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has won the digital rights to Maalik.

Therefore, Rajkummar Rao's first action movie will likely begin streaming online on Prime Video in September.

Maalik OTT release: Audience review Fans rushed to the theatres to catch the first shows of Maalik. Twitter, aka X, is currently filled with early reviews from the audience.

Maalik has so far received mixed reactions from the viewers. While many praised Rajkummar Rao for his performance in the film, some were not impressed by the ‘below-average’ film.

Maalik OTT release: Plot In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame.

It's a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Going by the trailer, guns seem to be the actor's third hand in the movie, as he goes on a killing spree.

The teaser opens with a shocking scene — Rajkummar’s character beating a man, tying him to a pole and wrapping his body with fireworks. Looking fiercely into the eyes of another person, he declares, “Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya hua? Maalik ban toh sakte hai.”