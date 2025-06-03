Subscribe

Maalik teaser public review OUT: Rajkummar Rao stuns fans with bold gangster avatar

The teaser for Maalik has excited fans, showcasing Rajkummar Rao's transformation into a gangster. Directed by Pulkit, the film combines action and wit, promising a gripping experience with powerful visuals and a blend of drama and comedy.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 Jun 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao in a still from Maalik teaser.
The first teaser of Maalik is out, and Rajkummar Rao’s bold transformation has taken fans by surprise. Known for his versatile performances, the actor now steps into the shoes of a gangster in this upcoming film directed by Pulkit.

Maalik teaser out

The teaser opens with a shocking scene — Rajkummar’s character beating a man, tying him to a pole and wrapping his body with fireworks. Looking fiercely into the eyes of another person, he declares, “Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya hua? Maalik ban toh sakte hai.” (So what if I wasn't born a master. I can become one now.)

From there, we see him leading a gang, earning the support of the people, and commanding authority. The teaser closes on a lighter note with Rajkummar’s signature touch of slapstick comedy — a reminder of his range.

Fan reaction to the teaser

The teaser has generated a wave of excitement among fans. “Finally, he is doing a movie that actually suits his personality. His personality is versatile,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Raj bhai entered in a gangster role now giving us major goosebumps already — terrific teaser tha yeh.” A third simply summed it up: “Rajkummar in action mode.”

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr.

With powerful visuals, raw energy, and Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar, Maalik promises to be a gripping gangster drama that blends action with wit. Fans will be watching closely as the film’s release approaches.

The film will arrive in theatres on July 11, 2025.

 
