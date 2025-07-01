'Maalik' trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee shine in intense gangster saga. Fans call them 'massy combo'

The trailer of the much-anticipated film ‘Maalik’ is finally out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, alongside Manushi Chhillar and legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the film promises a gripping tale of power, ambition, and revenge set in the heart of Allahabad.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik is a gangster action thriller packed with suspense, emotional moments, and unexpected twists. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

Watch the trailer here:

The story follows the journey of Maalik, played by Rajkummar Rao, as he rises through the ranks of the underworld while facing numerous challenges from rivals who want to weaken his grip on the city. One of his biggest adversaries is a tough-as-nails police officer, portrayed by Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is determined to stop him — especially when Maalik sets his sights on political power.

Fans' reaction to the trailer The trailer has struck a chord with fans, generating a wave of excitement online. Social media is buzzing with praise for the film’s cast and intense storyline.

One user wrote, “Prosenjit Chatterjee Vs Rajkummar Rao. Wow. Superb. Rajkummar & Bumba massy combo (sic).” Another commented, “Rajkummar Rao once again proves that he’s a powerhouse of talent (sic).”

Some viewers also applauded Rajkummar for breaking away from his usual ‘middle-class hero’ image. “He is a versatile actor and will definitely succeed where others failed. Best wishes to him (sic),” a fan posted. Meanwhile, others expressed joy at seeing Prosenjit in a major Hindi-language role: “Wow... excited to watch Prosenjit Chatterjee in Hindi films now (sic).”

Fan reactions to Maalik trailer.

