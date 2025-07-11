Maalik Twitter review: Netizens hail Rajkummar Rao's performance in ‘below average, massy’ film

Maalik Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao has returned to the big screen in a new avatar. His latest release is a gangster drama, titled Maalik. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, the film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. Maalik was released in theatres on 11 July.

Maalik Twitter review Fans rushed to the theatres to catch the first shows of Maalik. Twitter, aka X, is currently filled with early reviews from the audience.

Maalik has so far received mixed reactions from the viewers. While many praised Rajkummar Rao for his performance in the film, some were not impressed by the ‘below-average’ film.

A user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “From farmer’s son to feared mafia kingpin… #Maalik is a gritty ride through 1990s Allahabad, powered by Rajkummar Rao’s fiery portrayal. Story’s predictable, but Rao elevates the film to another level with his strong performance. Watch it for him (sic).”

“#Maalik is DISAPPOINTING. #RajkummarRao tries his level best but his character-writing isn’t convincing at all, which is a huge letdown. Barring a few high points [in the first half] the film is flat. #ManushiChhillar fails to deliver. Big Let Down! #MaalikReview (sic),” read an excerpt from a detailed review.

It continues, “#RajkummarRao goes overboard in most of the scenes and the swag required to play a powerful gangster is clearly missing. The writing of the film is poor and is heavily inspired by the existing Gangster dramas in Indian cinema. The background score and the music is such a let down that the elevation required in these movies is totally missing. The biggest problem with the film is that it isn’t convincing in totality. And the dialogues used in the film are too heavy for the actors in the film and hence are funny even in serious situations (sic).”

“Movie is below average. But Rajkummar Rao's performance is (fire emoji),” shared another.

One more posted, “Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao is skippable. Raees x Khakee: The Bengal Chapter vibes, but overall a disappointment. Very predictable! Rajkummar Rao is brilliant tho. I want to see him in a better-written action movie. This wasn’t it (sic).”

Someone also wrote, “#MaalikReview: Only watchable for #RajKummarRao’s solid performance. The rest is a dull, outdated gangster drama with weak direction and no grip. Sadly, Raj deserves better.”

See posts here:

Exepert on Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film three stars and wrote: “Raw. Brutal. Intense... A gangster drama that works for the most part, despite shortcomings… #RajkummarRao is outstanding in a savage avatar… A stretched second half acts as a deterrent. #MaalikReview”

He revealed what did not work in the film. “The problem lies in the post-interval portions – they drag, get exhausting at times, and the climax feels overlong,” he pointed out.

The film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee.