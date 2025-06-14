Maaman OTT release date: When will the Tamil family drama, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, start streaming online?

Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, was released on May 16. The Tamil family drama got mixed reviews from critics and viewers. However, it had a blast at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹41.15 crore worldwide. The collection, when compared to its budget of ₹10 crore, makes it a super-hit at the box office.

The movie was especially popular in rural areas and with family audiences. Despite many negative reviews, it earned strong profits with over 300% return on investment (ROI).

Maaman movie plot Inba and Rekha fall in love and get married. But, their relationship faces trouble because Inba is very attached to his nephew, Laddu. This creates distance between the couple.

After many misunderstandings and separation, they realise their mistakes and reunite. They choose to balance love for each other and their families.

Maaman movie reviews Maaman received mixed reviews from critics.

Latha Srinivasan found the Tamil movie “underwhelming and overly reliant on family sentiment”. However, she praised the performances.

“When it comes to performances, Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika and Prateesh Sivan have done commendable jobs. Raj Kiran is apt as the ‘Lion’,” she wrote on Hindustan Times.

Abhinav Subramanian called it a “flawed family tale”.

“Soori stumbles through his marriage like he's clueless (he kinda is,) playing the loving uncle a bit too perfectly. Aishwarya Lekshmi often feels like the sole representative of Planet Earth, gently suggesting that perhaps her husband might like to acknowledge her existence,” he wrote on The Times of India.

“From forgettable moments (especially since they all feel like déjà vu) to one-dimensional characters who only know how to scream their emotions rather than express them naturally, Maaman unfolds strictly according to the writer-director’s will and never organically,” wrote Anandu Suresh on The Indian Express.

Maaman OTT release date Maaman stars Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi and veteran Rajkiran. After its significant success in cinemas, many are waiting for its OTT release.

On May 8, Soori revealed details about the sale of digital rights. ZeeTamil secured the satellite rights and (now called Z5) the OTT rights.

It was expected to be released online this weekend after completing its 4-week theatre run. Fans expected it to have the digital release in the second week of June, but it didn’t happen.