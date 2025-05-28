Confirmed! Maamla Legal Hai to return with Season 2; internet reacts as Kusha Kapila joins Ravi Kishan's hit series

Ravi Kishan and his gang are all set to return with a fresh season of Maamla Legal Hai. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the development on social media. Season 2 has begun filming, and also updated the OTT giant.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Maamla Legal Hai received a positive response from viewers and critics, thanks to its distinctive mix of heartfelt moments and comedy, a refreshing take on the daily madness at Patparganj District Court.

With Season 2 now in production, fans can expect more quirky legal chaos and offbeat cases at Patparganj. The much-loved cast including Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi is all set to return, but with some new faces.

This time, Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, and Kusha Kapila will be seen joining the courtroom comedy series.

Announcing the show, the official Instagram handle of Netflix wrote, “Order order! Tareekh milne wali hai.. laughter ki. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The post also shared the first look of the characters including Kusha and Dinesh, which received mixed reactions from the internet users.

See post here:

Reacting to them, a user wrote in the comments, “Whyy Kushaaaa.” “Did I just see Nirahua... playing a new character, just count me in,” added another.

One more commented, “Finally! Can’t contain my excitement!! So so happy Kush.”

Yet another user said, “Kusha will ruin the show.”

Someone also wrote, “The joy is double now.”

Netflix announces new seasons of Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals Besides Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix has also announced a fresh season of several other hit shows, including Mismatched, Black Warrant, and The Royals.

Talking about it, Tanya Bami, Series Head of Netflix India, was quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “There’s a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people’s hearts. Each of the shows we are announcing today have carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What’s exciting and special is how diverse these stories are - from young love to prison drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom. We hope to make every return feel like a homecoming for the fans.”

