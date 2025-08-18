‘Maareesan’ OTT release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu's comedy thriller

Fahadh Faasil’s critically acclaimed Tamil-language film ‘Maareesan’ is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film will begin streaming soon and will be available in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

‘Maareesan’ OTT release date out ‘Maareesan’, which was released in cinemas on July 25, 2025, received strong reviews for its gripping storyline and standout performances. The film will arrive on Netflix on August 22.

Directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V. Krishna Moorthy, the film is produced by R. B. Choudary under the Super Good Films banner.

The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

What is ‘Maareesan’ about? The story follows a mysterious road trip taken by a thief and an amnesiac patient. The thief, played by Fahadh Faasil, hopes to take advantage of the memory loss to access a large amount of money. However, the journey becomes more complicated as secrets unravel and the true identity of the amnesiac is called into question.

The cast also features Vadivelu in a key role as Velayudham Pillai, with Kovai Sarala playing Assistant Commissioner Fareeda, Vivek Prasanna as Ganesh/Arun, Sithara as Meenakshi, and P. L. Thenappan as Inspector Kanagaraj.