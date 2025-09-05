Macaulay Culkin thanks late actor John Candy for noticing his father's cruelty: ‘He was looking out for me’

In a moving tribute featured in a new documentary, ‘John Candy: I Like Me’, actor Macaulay Culkin has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the late comedian John Candy for quietly recognising the pain he was experiencing as a child star.

Culkin, who starred alongside Candy in ‘Uncle Buck’ (1989) and again in ‘Home Alone’ (1990), described the Canadian actor as a rare, caring adult presence during a time when his personal life was deeply troubled.

Speaking in the documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 4 September, Culkin reflected on Candy's kind instincts and awareness.

“I think he always had that really great instinct,” Culkin said.

“Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster.”

Culkin rose to fame in the early 1990s for his role as Kevin McCallister in ‘Home Alone’ and its sequel. However, behind the scenes, his relationship with his father, Kit Culkin, was becoming increasingly strained.

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster,” he continued.

“He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.’”

Culkin, now 45, spoke warmly of Candy’s quiet but meaningful concern, which offered a sense of safety during a difficult time.

“It’s a testament to the kind of man he was,” Culkin said. “He was just looking out for me.”

The actor went on to note how rare it was for anyone to check in on him at all, especially as his fame grew.

“It doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” he admitted.

Culkin has spoken in the past about the abusive relationship he had with his father, from whom he became legally independent at the age of 15. He has stated he hasn’t spoken to his father in over 30 years.