Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone sequel being developed by Disney, bringing the actor back to one of the roles that made him famous as a child.

Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister The project is in early development at Disney's 20th Century Studios. Seth Rogen and his longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg are attached as writers and producers. They will work with Culkin on the film's story, according to reports by Puck and Variety.

The news was first reported by Puck on 20 November and has since been reported by several entertainment publications. NBC News also confirmed the project. Disney has declined to comment.

The new film will mark Culkin's return to the role more than three decades after his last appearance as Kevin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which was released in 1992. The first film arrived in 1990 and became one of the most popular Christmas comedies of all time.

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There is no confirmed release date, director or additional cast list yet. The film is still at an early stage, and its final story has not been announced.

What could the new Home Alone film be about? Culkin has previously spoken about an idea for bringing Kevin back as an adult. During an appearance on his anniversary tour, the actor described a possible story in which Kevin is now a father who struggles to give enough time and attention to his child because of work.

In that version, Kevin finds himself locked outside his own home, while his child sets traps to stop him from getting back in. The idea would reverse the original films' situation, with Kevin now on the receiving end of the tricks.

It is not yet clear whether this is the story Disney is developing. However, reports say the new project grew out of Culkin's pitch to the studio.

The actor has also returned to the character in recent years through advertisements. He recently appeared as Kevin in a McDonald's Christmas advertisement, bringing back some familiar elements from the original film.

How much did the original Home Alone films earn? The return of Culkin is significant because the first two films were major box-office successes.

Released in 1990, Home Alone followed eight-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels for Christmas. He has to protect the family home from two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, using a series of traps.

The film, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, was made on a reported budget of around $18 million. It went on to earn approximately $477 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It became the highest-grossing film of 1990 and turned Culkin into a major child star.

The success led to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The sequel brought back Culkin, Pesci and Stern, with Kevin accidentally ending up in New York while his family travels to Florida.

The second film earned around $359 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Together, the first two movies made more than $836 million at the global box office.