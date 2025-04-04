Machante Maalakha OTT release: When and where to watch Soubin Shahir starrer Malayalam movie online

The Malayalam film Machante Maalakha, directed by Boban Samuel, features Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod. It explores a couple's tumultuous marriage and escalating family tensions, culminating in a courtroom showdown and eventual reconciliation.

Updated4 Apr 2025
Initially scheduled for release in June 2024, the movie hit the theatres on February 27.
Initially scheduled for release in June 2024, the movie hit the theatres on February 27.(X)

Machante Maalakha OTT release: Machante Maalakha, a Malayalam comedy movie starring Soubin Shahir, is all set to make its online debut.

Initially scheduled for release in June 2024, the movie hit the theatres on February 27. Despite the delay in release, Machante Maalakha was loved by the audience and critics alike.

With its upcoming OTT release, those who missed it on the big screen fans can now enjoy this comedy-drama from the comfort of their homes.

OTT release: When and where to watch Machante Maalakha

Machante Maalakha will mark its online debut with Manorama Max from April 4 onwards.

Announcing the news of Machante Maalakha's OTT release, the online streaming platform said, “The family movie ‘Machante Maalakha,’ directed by Boban Samuel and starring Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod, will be available on Manorama Max from April 4.”

Machante Maalakha: Plot

Machante Maalakha follows the story of Sajeevan and Bijimol, a couple whose marriage faces growing strain due to constant meddling from Bijimol’s sister, Kunjumol. Tensions escalate when Gopi, the father-in-law, becomes involved, deepening family rifts.

As emotions flare, the conflict spills into the courtroom, where legal battles amplify the drama. Relationships are stretched to their limits, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere.

In the final act, a surprising turn triggers a profound change in one character, leading to healing, reconciliation, and the resolution of long-standing disputes.

Machante Maalakha: Cast

Machante Maalakha, the Malayalam comedy-drama film, is directed by Boban Samuel and is backed by renowned Malayalam producer Abraham Mathew.

The film features Soubin Shahir as Sajeevan, a KSRTC bus conductor, and Namitha Pramod as Bijimol, a medical shop owner.

Other cast members include:

  • Dhyan Sreenivasan
  • Dileesh Pothan
  • Manoj K U
  • Vineeth Thattil
  • Shanthi Krishna
  • Sheelu Abraham
  • Lal Jose

First Published:4 Apr 2025
