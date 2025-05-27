Machine Gun Kelly returns home after 2025 American Music Awards red carpet | Here's why

Machine Gun Kelly decided to return home after making it to the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet on May 26. The 35-year-old "Emo Girl" singer marked his first outing since he welcomed his second child with Megan Fox in March.

MGK decided to keep his professional commitments aside and return home to spend time with his sick daughter, E! News reported. He explained that he would skip the ceremony at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday after walking 2025 AMA red carpet. The reason behind this move was to be personally available to look after his sick daughter who was at home down with fever.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up," E! News quoted MGK as saying.