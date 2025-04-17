Mad Square OTT release date: Narne Nithiin’s comedy movie to make digital debut SOON

Mad Square OTT release date: The Telugu film Mad Square, starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin, was released in theatres on March 28. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 film MAD, Mad Square, is now heading for its OTT debut.

The comedy movie, directed by Kalyan Shankar, garnered mixed reactions from critics. The story revolves around three college friends, Laddoo, DD and Ashok, who plan a trip to Goa.

The fans who missed Mad Square on the big screen will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

When and where will Mad Square be released on OTT? According to media reports, Mad Square will debut online on digital streaming giant Netflix.

The tentative dates of Mad Square's OTT release are April 25 or 28.

However, Netflix has not officially announced the comedy movie's OTT release date.

Mad Square: Social media review One of the social media users praised the film and said, “Hilarious Ride. Crazy first half, Laddoo being the show stealer, while DD being DD. Laughed throughout the marriage episode. Every cameo worked out very well. Sunil’s part is too good in second half. Music and energy levels haven’t dropped at all. Congrats #MADSquare team on the blockbuster square success. Can’t wait for #MadCube.”

Another review said, “The film has a feel and vibe of Jathi Ratnalu more than MAD 1. There are both hilarious sequences that work well but at the same time a few sequences that don’t land and feel forced and over the top. The crisp runtime is a huge asset. Despite some drops here and there and a few sequences that don’t land, it ends up being a lighthearted, entertaining watch!”

Mad Square: Social media review highlights Pros:

▪️Decent timepass comedy entertainer

▪️Has a feel and vibe similar to Jathi Ratnalu rather than MAD 1

▪️Features several hilarious sequences that work well

▪️Crisp runtime is a huge asset

▪️Lighthearted and entertaining overall

Cons:

▪️Some sequences feel forced or over the top