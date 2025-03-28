Mad Square Review: From ‘hilarious ride’ to ‘forced sequences,’ social media verdict out for Narne Nithiin starrer

Mad Square Review: The Telugu film Mad Square starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin, hits the theatres today, March 28. It is the sequel to the 2023 film MAD.

The story revolves around three college friends, Laddoo, DD and Ashok, who plan a trip to Goa. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

What does social media say? One of the social media users praised the film and said, “Hilarious Ride. Crazy first half, Laddoo being the show stealer, while DD being DD. Laughed throughout the marriage episode. Every cameo worked out very well. Sunil’s part is too good in second half. Music and energy levels haven’t dropped at all. Congrats #MADSquare team on the blockbuster square success. Can’t wait for #MadCube.”

Also Read | L2 Empuraan review: First audience verdict of Mohanlal starrer Mollywood movie

Another review shared both the pros and cons of the film. In a detailed review, the user listed out what the audience must look out for. The post read, "#MADSquare is a lighthearted comedy entertainer with a crisp runtime, delivering fun moments despite some forced sequences."

Highlights:

▪️Decent timepass comedy entertainer

▪️Has a feel and vibe similar to Jathi Ratnalu rather than MAD 1

▪️Features several hilarious sequences that work well

▪️Crisp runtime is a huge asset

▪️Lighthearted and entertaining overall

Cons:

▪️Some sequences feel forced or over the top

▪️A few dips in engagement throughout the film

Another user said, “#MadSquare is a winner through and through with situational and dialogue comedy hitting top gear. Kalyan Shankar stages a non nonsense fun and entertaining sequel very successfully. Top ROFL moments in “Laddu gadi pelli” and interactions between Bhaaaiiiiii and Laddu gadi daddy.”

Also Read | Music Review: Jessie Reyez returns in triumph with Paid in Memories

An unimpressed social media user said, “Laughs here and there, too loud, too quick—tries hard but doesn’t quite match the charm of the first part. It’s entertaining enough to pass the time, but don’t expect anything unforgettable.”

“#MADSquare is a Decent Timepass Comedy Entertainer that delivers what it promises for the most part!” added another.

Also Read | Talented people are recognised in Film industry: Director Amit Joshi addresses students at Anupams institute Actor Prepares