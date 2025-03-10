Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Punjab police, on Saturday 8 March, arrested Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal alias Pinky Dhaliwal for allegedly cheating and exploiting Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma. The Punjabi singer had recently filed an FIR, following which Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, took suo motu action.
Popularly known as Pinky Dhaliwal, Pushpinder Dhaliwal runs companies like Mad4Music and Amar Audio. He was arrested from outside his house in Sector 71 on Saturday evening by Mataur police.
Dhaliwal has denied all allegations against him.
According to Hindustan Times, Sunanda Sharma, 33, alleged in her FIR that Pinky Dhaliwal exploited her financially for years, pressuring her to perform at various events and concerts without providing fair compensation.
Sunanda Sharma mentioned in her FIR, “Despite my earnings exceeding ₹250 crore during this period, the accused unlawfully took possession of all my income and usurped my rightful dues. Not a single payment was made to me directly. This blatant financial exploitation has severely impacted my financial stability and well-being.”
Sunanda Sharma also mentioned Pinky Dhaliwal's son, Gurkaran Singh Dhaliwal, in the FIR. Sher alleged that Dhaliwal and his son exploited her by making false promises of marriage.
Sunanda Sharma further claimed that Pinky Dhaliwal and Gurkaran forged her signature on contracts and other documents, taking control of her music rights, performance rights, and other creative assets without her full understanding. Additionally, Sunanda alleged that Dhaliwal threatened her career and reputation when she asked about unpaid earnings and even took her passport illegally.
Sunanda has previously taken to her Instagram handle and made serious accusations against Pinky Dhaliwal. Punjabi singer Sunanda announced that she is an independent artist and slammed the claims by certain individuals or entities falsely asserting exclusive rights over her professional engagements.
Soon after the arrest, Sunanda again took to her Instagram and issued another statement. She expressed gratitude towards CM, Bhagwant Mann, for listening to her concerns, giving attention to my issues, and understanding her perspective like a sister.
She added, “I want to say one more thing - you're not just listening to me, you're also paying attention to the voices of all those women who couldn't speak up for their rights.”
"Main sarkaar agge appeal kardi an, MAINU MERA HAQ DAWAADO (I have just one appeal to Punjab government, give me my rights), she had captioned the post.
According to HT report, Pinky Dhaliwal has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills and other documents), 468 (forgery of documents or electronic records for the purpose of cheating), 341 (wrongful restraint), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Mataur police station.
Another singer, Shree Brar, also lodged a complaint against Pinky Dhaliwal. Shree Brar alleged that Pinky Dhaliwal committed deceitful acts against him, backed by evidence. He claimed that Dhaliwal's team took control of his financial matters by changing his phone number linked to his bank account, thereby denying him his rightful earnings.
Shree Brar also stated that he faced blackmail and threats, which forced him to initially step back from pursuing the matter. He had previously raised these concerns with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about two to three years ago but received no resolution.
