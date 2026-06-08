Made in India A Titan Story: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah's series declared must-watch by business world, check reviews

Made in India A Titan Story: It has been days since Made in India: A Titan Story quietly premiere on Amazon MX Player. Starring veteran Naseeruddin Shah as the legendary JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Titan's visionary architect Xerxes Desai, the web series has received raving reviews from the audience. Not just movie lovers, the series has been widely recommended by business leaders and entrepreneurs.

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Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah in Made in India A Titan Story Made in India: A Titan Story series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robbie Grewal, fresh from the success of Bhay: A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. It is backed by Almighty Motion Picture in association with T-Series Films.

Inspired by Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book on the rise of Titan, Made in India A Titan Story chronicles the journey behind the making of one of India's most successful and beloved brands, Titan company.

Billed to be more than a corporate success story, Made in India: A Titan Story is a powerful narrative touching upon business building aspects like vision, perseverance, teamwork, and the belief, establishing that India could build a world-class brand on its own.

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Made in India A Titan Story audience review Reviewing the series, user Prakash Dadlani wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I can relate to every episode - all the up, downs and all arounds… so much I want to write about, but won’t spoil it for others. All I will say is if you believe in Made in Bharat, WATCH it.”

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“This is the story of a watch... But more than that, it is deeply moving tale of ordinary Indians who dared to build something extraordinary,” said another user, adding, “Watch it if you haven’t already.”

Yet another posted: “Made In India: A Titan Story - Amazing watch on Amazon MX Player. The show really nails how Titan built India’s watch industry from scratch. The casting for Xerxes Desai and the early Titan team is solid, and they did a spectacular job showing the real challenges - from getting quartz tech to changing how Indians saw watches. Must watch!”

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Also Read | Xerxes Desai: The timekeeper

Sanjay Gupta reviews Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta hailed Shah and Sarbh for their performances. He demanded more work for the duo from the fraternity. “Dear Bollywood, After watching Made In India: A Titan Story… I am formally requesting that Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh be banned from sitting at home. Their couches do not deserve them. The audience does. In ko dabaa ke kaam do (give them a lot of work),” he wrote.

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More posts Someone else also shared, " Big shoutout to the creators of "Made in India: A Titan Story"! ​It beautifully captures how Xerxes Desai built #Titan. Rare to see a corporate journey told with so much heart, grit, and perfection. Gripping & deeply inspiring. A must watch!"

One more said, “Just finished Made in India: A Titan Story. One of those series that understands that great stories don’t need embellishment, they simply need to be told well. Absolutely loved it.”

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The show was conceived by Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.