Made official with diplomatic meet? Justin Trudeau–Katy Perry lunch with ex-Japan PM Kishida sends internet buzzing

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry appeared to put dating rumours to rest after attending a diplomatic lunch together in Tokyo with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

Trudeau shares photo from Tokyo meeting Perry paused her The Lifetimes world tour to spend time with Trudeau in Japan, where the pair met Kishida for a midday discussion. Trudeau posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the Japanese leader, writing: “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

In the image, Perry rests a hand behind Trudeau as they stand with Kishida and Yuko. The singer opted for a tailored green co-ord with black tights, a turtleneck and boots, while Trudeau chose a grey suit, echoing his familiar statesmanlike style.

Kishida replied to the post, saying: Thank you, Justin. Happy holidays to you and Katy!"

Social Media reacts with surprise The picture quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with users describing it as the “craziest hard launch”. One X user joked: “Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. Did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!”

Another fan remarked: "International relations but make it holiday card energy,"* while someone else added: “Definitely didn't have this on my bingo card.”

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau relationship timeline As per Cosmopolitan Magazine, the couple met at an event. However, their first proper date took place on 28 July 2025, when the two went to a restaurant in Canada. The pictures of their dinner went viral.

The Cosmopolitan Magazine also quotes some of Trudeau’s friends speaking about how the former PM is dealing with this new aspect of his life. “He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics,” an anonymous source said.

“He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life,” another friend opined.

Perry was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who were together for a decade and share a daughter, parted ways over the summer.