Madeleine McGraw to star in coming-of-age thriller SuperUnknown

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): Actress Madeleine McGraw is all set to join the cast of a coming-of-age thriller, 'SuperUnknown', written by Chris and Charlie Frazier and directed by The Brothers Riedell, reported Deadline.

The film is shooting is set to take place in New Mexico. The film is "about a high schooler who discovers his parents have been harbouring a supernatural creature. Subsequently, he and his bandmates must face off with the creature as it escapes and terrorises their suburban town," as per the outlet.

However, nothing has been revealed about McGraw's role.

Scott MacLeod and Courtney Blythe Turk are the producers, with McGraw executive producing, according to Deadline.

McGraw rose to fame with her horror-themed projects, including the television show Outcast (2016-2018), and the films The Mandela Effect (2019) and The Black Phone (2021), which earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

She made her film debut as a child actress in the film American Sniper (2014). After being part of several TV shows, she starred in the horror drama show Outcast (2016-2018).

McGraw starred in the supernatural horror film The Black Phone (2021), directed by Scott Derrickson. She reprised the role for the film's sequel, Black Phone 2, which is set to release in October 2025.

McGraw reprised her role as a young Van Dyne in the second season of the Disney animated series What If...? (2023). She also starred in The Curse of the Necklace (2024), alongside her sister Violet.

She also received the CinemaCon Rising Star of 2025 Award.