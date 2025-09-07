Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan’s second-biggest opener touches ₹25 cr mark despite 18% drop

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2: AR Murugadoss directorial action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan’s recorded 18% drop in earnings on Day 2 despite strong start. It touched 25 crore mark in the domestic market within two days.

Fareha Naaz
Published7 Sep 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan’s second-biggest opener earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore in India within two days.
Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan’s second-biggest opener earned ₹25 crore in India within two days. (Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2:AR Murugadoss directorial Tamil mass action entertainer starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth is all set for a strong weekend despite 17.51 percent drop in earnings on Day 2. All eyes are on Sunday's numbers as Tamil shows dominate collection

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2

After bumper opening, Madharaasi recorded a drop in revenue flow on Saturday as it raked in 11.26 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Although Sivakarthikeyan's movie witnessed significant dip on its second day, the movie managed to touch 25 crore mark in the domestic market within two days.

Moving to footfalls, Madharaasi registered an overall 57.41% Tamil occupancy on Saturday, September 6.

Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection

Globally, Sivakarthikeyan’s second-biggest opener so far minted 21.25 crore gross on its release day by raking in 5.25 crore gross from overseas market, Sacnilk reported.

Madhaarasi review

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who gave 4 star rating to the movie, in a post on X stated, “#Madharaasi begins its RAMPAGE at the box office. Day 1 GROSS of 12.8 CRORES in Tamil Nadu and a blockbuster weekend loading with massive bookings all over.”

In another post, he stated, “#Madharaasi continues to sell huge number of tickets on #BMS Day 2..”

According to the business analyst, the film features vintage screenplay. The trio comprising AR Murugadoss, Anirudh and Siva Karthikeyan “delivered their entertaining best.”

Madhaarasi plot

IMDb description states, “Reeling from a breakup, a man with a tragic past becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons in this Tamil-language drama thriller.”

The Kollywood movie featuring 168 minutes runtime was released in theatres on September 5. Produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Movies by N Srilakshmi Prasad, this psychological action thriller was made on an estimated budget of 180 crore.

Madhaarasi cast

Besides lead actors Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, the movie features an ensemble cast. The star cast features Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth Santhosh, Monisha Vijay, Prem Kumar, Thalaivasal Vijay, Rishi Rithvik and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

To have a glimpse of Madharaasi's high-octane action, powerful dialogues and intense emotions, watch trailer here:

