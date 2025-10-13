‘Madharaasi is a blockbuster’: Salman Khan trolls Sikandar director AR Murugadoss on Bigg Boss 19 | Watch viral video

Salman Khan’s veiled dig at Sikandar director AR Murugadoss has gone viral. On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend ka Vaar, which aired on October 12, the Bollywood star spoke at length about the Tamil filmmaker who directed Khan’s last release.

Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta made an appearance on the show. While speaking to him, Salman Khan spoke about it.

“I don’t regret doing any of my films. People talk about Sikandar, but I don’t agree. I thought its story was really good,” Salman Khan said.

“I used to reach the set around nine at night, so things got messed up. My ribs were broken back then, and our director, AR Murugadoss, mentioned that I was always running late for shooting,” Khan said.

The Sikandar actor also spoke about shrugging off responsibility for a failed film.

“Originally, Sikandar was supposed to be Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala’s film. Sajid backed out first. Later, Murugadoss also left (without taking responsibility for the failure). Then, he went South to make another movie,” Salman added.

“But, then, his new film Madharaasi was released. For that movie, the lead actor used to arrive at 6 sharp. It’s a huge film, even bigger than Sikandar… a blockbuster,” Salman quipped.

Madharaasi is helmed by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Made with around ₹180 crore, the Tamil movie managed to collect only ₹98.48 crore.

Sikandar, made with around ₹200 crore, earned ₹184.60 crore at the box office.

Context of Salman Khan’s comments Now, here is some context for the comments. Ravi Gupta asked Salman Khan some questions and asked him to give “wrong answers only”.

While Salman Khan was talking about Sikandar and Murugadoss, Gupta interrupted him and asked if he was still giving wrong answers. Salman sarcastically confirmed that he was still giving “wrong answers”.

Ravi Gupta asked people to cut Reels of Salman Khan’s comments as he welcomed “misinterpretations”. What he meant was that people would watch Salman speak about Murugadoss without realising that he was supposed to give “wrong answers”.

Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan also spoke about Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who recently spoke harshly about Bhai.

“I feel bad because you’ve destroyed yourself,” he said.

It is unclear what he said next about the Dabangg director as Bigg Boss 19 makers dubbed that part. The audio tone changed, apparently not to reveal the original lines.

“If you have to go after someone’s family, let it be yours. Go after your brother (Anurag Kashyap) and love him. Love your parents. Take care of your wife and kids. You can do the bare minimum. Everyone should do that,” says the dubbed part.

“I’m saying they are worried about you,” the original audio returns.

Salman mentions that Abhinav also spoke ill of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Those people, as well as the ones associated with them, will never work with the director again.

“Think before you speak. I want to see you grow. You’re a talented man. Good writer. Don’t go to that path,” Khan added.