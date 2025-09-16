Madharaasi OTT release date: Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss film to stream on this streaming platform

Madharaasi OTT release date: After its theatrical run, Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Madharaasi is all set to make its way to digital screens. Directed and written by A R Murugadoss, the psychological action thriller will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 3, 2025, just a month after its release in cinemas, according to a report by 123Telugu.

The film is expected to stream in Tamil, Telugu, and possibly other regional languages, giving it a wider reach beyond the South Indian market.

Sivakarthikeyan plays a man with a rare disorder The story follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, a rare psychological condition where he mistakes strangers for lost family members. His life takes a dramatic turn when NIA officer Premnath ropes him into a high-stakes mission to stop a gun-smuggling syndicate spreading illegal weapons across North India.

Action, emotion, and romance While the film packs in high-octane action, it also delves into Raghu’s personal struggles. His relationship with Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth), a dental student and singer, adds an emotional layer to the narrative.

The movie features an ensemble cast with Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vidyut Jammwal in a menacing role. The music and background score by Anirudh Ravichander have also been praised for elevating the film’s mood.

Also Read | Song had to match the heartbeat of film: A R Murugadoss on Salambala from Madharaasi

Murugadoss’ comeback attempt Madharaasi marks Murugadoss’ return to form after his previous outing Sikandar, struggled at the box office. Backed by producer NV Prasad, the film combines commercial entertainment with emotional depth, positioning itself as one of the more ambitious Tamil releases of the year.