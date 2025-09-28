Madharaasi OTT release date: When and where to watch AR Murugadoss' movie online

Madharaasi OTT release date: AR Murugadoss's latest movie, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is all set for its online debut.

The movie marks the first collaboration between ‘Sikandar’ director AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan.

The psychological crime-action thriller, which hit theatres on September 5, witnessed an underwhelming run at the box office, as critics and viewers had mixed reviews.

However, Superstar Rajinikanth was all praise for Madharaasi and had sent a heartfelt appreciation to Sivakarthikeyan. “My god, excellent! Enna performance! Enna actions! Super super SK!” the actor quoted the superstar as saying.

Madharaasi OTT release date: When and where to watch Madharaasi will make its digital debut with Amazon Prime Video on October 1.

Announcing the online release of the movie, the OTT platform shared a quirky video of Sivakarthikeyan and wrote: “Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly Madharaasi. #MadharaasiOnPrime, Oct 1.”

The movie will stream in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, giving it a wider reach beyond the South Indian market.

Madharaasi: Plot Sivakarthikeyan plays a man with a rare disorder in Madharaasi.

The story of the movie follows Raghu, a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, a rare psychological condition where he mistakes strangers for lost family members.

His life takes a dramatic turn when NIA officer Premnath ropes him into a high-stakes mission to stop a gun-smuggling syndicate spreading illegal weapons across North India.

While the film packs in high-octane action, it also delves into Raghu’s personal struggles. His relationship with Malathi, a dental student and singer, adds an emotional layer to the narrative.

Madharaasi: Cast Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth are the lead actors in Madharaasi, which features an ensemble cast that includes Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vidyut Jammwal in a menacing role.

Madharaasi Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Madharaasi collected a net of ₹62.4 crore at the Indian box office. However, the movie had a better run at the global box office, where it neared the ₹100 crore milestone.