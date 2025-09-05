Madharaasi Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan–Murugadoss combo gets mixed response

The much-awaited collaboration between actor Sivakarthikeyan and veteran director A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi, has finally reached theatres. Early reviews have started pouring in for the big-budget action thriller, which marks Sivakarthikeyan’s first release of 2025.

The film has drawn huge attention after the actor’s successful 2024 run with the sci-fi comedy Ayalaan and Amaran, a biopic on Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan also has a period drama, Parasakthi, lined up for later this year.

What is Madharaasi About? The story follows Raghu, played by Sivakarthikeyan, who is unwillingly pulled into the dark world of a ruthless gun-smuggling syndicate flooding Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons. Caught between the criminals and the police, Raghu battles not only his circumstances but also his own mind.

The trailer suggests Raghu suffers from split personality disorder, switching between his soft-spoken self and a violent alter ego.

Was Madharaasi Originally a Bollywood Project? Yes. Director A. R. Murugadoss had first planned to make the film in Hindi. When those plans failed to materialise, he turned to Sivakarthikeyan to lead the Tamil version.

The project was announced in 2023, with filming beginning on 14 February 2024 in Chennai. Post-production wrapped in July 2024, and the film is said to have cost around ₹200 crore ($24 million).

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Madharaasi? The technical crew features cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and editing by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad. Kevin Kumar has handled the action choreography, while Anirudh Ravichander provides the music.

The supporting cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.