Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri to play mother-daughter in dark comedy Maa Behen, teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri are set to share the screen together for their upcoming dark comedy 'Maa Behen'. The teaser of the film is finally out.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film centers around the constantly squabbling mother and daughters who find themselves in the "middle of a situation with a dead body in their kitchen." Madhuri plays Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters in the film.

In the teaser, the 'Animal' actress was seen fighting with her on-screen mother, Madhuri Dixit, over her mannerisms as she wears a sleeveless blouse in the house. The situation takes a downturn when they discover a dead body in their kitchen. After getting over a panic attack, the trio decides to team up to cover the crime. Ravi Kishan also plays a prominent role in the film.

The film was announced at the Netflix India Slate in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, Dixit expressed her happiness on working in the comedy genre.

"It's a dark comedy. When Suresh ji came and I am a big admirer of his work. When I heard the story, I felt like doing it because I haven't done comedy in a long time," said Madhuri Dixit at the event.

Triptii Dimri said she has learnt a lot from Madhuri Dixit in the film. "It was a very nice experience working with her. It was like one happy family together. I am her big fan, I learnt a lot from her."

The teaser has been shared by the streaming platform on its Instagram handle.

The team of 'Maa Behen' shares: "This is a film that lives in a genre of its own, familiar yet completely unpredictable. A big part of the fun was discovering its tone during the shoot and trusting the incredible performances of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga to lead the way. Netflix has been the perfect partner in embracing this bold, genre-bending vision and giving us the freedom to tell a story that's unapologetically irreverent and designed to surprise audiences at every turn, and we're genuinely excited for audiences globally to experience it."