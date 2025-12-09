Madison Beer unveils full ‘Locket’ tracklist on Instagram amid Justin Herbert and Chargers’ big victory

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, has announced the tracklist for her third album titled Locket on Instagram. Madison Beer’s announcement came ahead of the Chargers’ 22-19 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, drops Locket tracklist Madison Beer took to Instagram to reveal her 11-song tracklist for her upcoming album, Locket. According to the video she uploaded, the album will now feature two new singles: Yes Baby and Bittersweet. It will also feature her Grammy-nominated 2024 record, Make You Mine.

As the season progressed, curiosity about Herbert's and Beer’s relationship only increased. He was seen with the 26-year-old model and recording artist at several notable sporting events in October, including the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA game, the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series game, and the Chargers' game against the Washington Commanders.

Fans have been waiting for the announcement of the Locket tracklist since Beer revealed the title and its release date earlier this year.

“Thank you so very much to anyone who listened to my music this year, it really does mean the world,” Beer recently wrote on Instagram. “I am very excited for my new album + lots more music next year,” she added.

Madison Beer’s music career Madison Beer signed with Epic Records to kick off her music career in 2019. Two years later, Beer dropped her debut studio album, Life Support, which included the single Selfish. The single earned an RIAA Platinum certification.

Beer’s second studio album, Silence Between Songs, was released in 2023. Silence Between Songs received a nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. She received a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024 for Make You Mine.

In addition to her solo endeavours, Beer voiced Evelynn in the League of Legends virtual band K/DA, with which she has released the singles More (2020) and Pop/Stars (2018). She has also had appearances in the films Louder Than Words (2013) and on television shows, including Todrick (2015) and RuPaul's Drag Race (2020).

FAQs How old is Madison Beer? Madison Beer is 26 years old.