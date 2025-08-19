Madonna celebrates her 67th birthday in Italy

Washington, DC [US], August 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Madonna marked her birthday by heading to Siena in Italy to realise a long-held dream to watch the Palio horse race, reported People.

The star was accompanied by her boyfriend, 28-year-old former soccer player Akeem Morris, as well as her daughters Mercy, 19, and Lourdes, 28.

She posted a reel on Instagarm and wrote, "My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!"

She continued, "There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense, and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille!"

The star concluded by wishing herself a happy birthday and adding, "Dreams do come true."

The reel featured the celebrity family dancing with locals, watching the exciting horse race, and taking in a huge fireworks display. Other clips showed the family antique shopping, Mercy playing the piano, and the group driving through a lush Italian countryside, reported People.

Madonna was also treated to a huge pink Labubu cake featuring the words, "Happy birthday Madudu."

Among the famous faces wishing the Queen of Pop a happy birthday in the comments of the reel were TV host Andy Cohen, who wrote, "Happy birthday Queen," and Katy Perry, who added, "MY QUEEN." Justin Trudeau, Former Prime Minister of Canada, added, "Happy happy birthday", reported People.

Madonna's birthday comes just a few months after she marked her father, Silvio Ciccone's 94th birthday with a social media tribute.

"Happy Birthday to my Father. Silvio Ciccone, 94 and going strong!!" Madonna wrote on X.

"He has survived many wars and many losses in his life, and he still has a sense of humor and a strong desire to get out of bed every morning and make the most of his day," she wrote.