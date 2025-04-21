Madonna shares glimpses of her Easter celebrtaions with her kids

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Madonna shared glimpses of her Easter celebration. In a post shared on her social media handle, the pop icon gave her fans a look into her holiday celebrations in the UK.

"Easter weekend looked like.......," she began her caption, sharing photos of herself posing with her 12-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere as they wore chic, all-black outfits and white furry bunny ears atop their heads, reported People.

"Spending time with friends and family, watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa," she added.

Other photos in the post showed Madonna posing with her son Rocco, 24, as she sported another all-black look featuring a lace corset and a leather jacket.

In another picture, Madonna shared a special Easter treat, as per the outlet.

Madonna, a mom of six, welcomed her first child, daughter Lourdes, in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. In 2000, she and film director Guy Ritchie welcomed Rocco after several years of dating, and the couple then adopted their son David, now 19, in 2006. After her split from Ritchie, Madonna adopted three kids on her own -- her 19-year-old daughter Mercy and her 12-year-old twins.

She often spoke about her love for her children. "The girls have a lot of empathy for vulnerable children in need of life-saving medical care and they are very grateful to be living in a country where medical care is readily available for people," she said in an interview while talking about her twins, who returned to Malawi -- where they were born and where the pop star has since formed a charity, Raising Malawi -- for the first time in eight years.

"We are so much closer because we have a common goal, and that is making Malawi a better country for kids to grow up," the musician added, opening up about how she includes all of her children in her charity work, reported People. (ANI)