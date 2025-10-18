‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayuddh’: JioStar & Collective Media Network partner for AI-powered series – here's when to watch

JioStar has partnered with Collective Media Network to present the audience with an AI-powered version of the Hindu epic Mahabharat. The much anticipated series showcases how, ‘when a timeless epic meets groundbreaking technology, the outcome can be pure magic,’ the global media giant in a statement on Saturday.

“The series serves as testament to how an epic as timeless as the Mahabharata, can be reimagined for a new era of viewers using artificial intelligence that helps breathe life into ancient legends with breathtaking scale and emotional depth, allowing for an unparalleled immersive viewing experience,” JioStar said in its statement.

When, where to watch? ‘Mahabharat: Ek Yudh’ will be stream on JioHotstar on October 25 and on Star Plus on October 26.

The first installment of the AI-powered Mahabharat – encompassing 100 episodes – will allow viewers to relive one of the world’s oldest epics of a dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Social media is already abuzz with the news of the series' release – with multiple netizens – including trade analyst Taran Adarsh posting video clips of ‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayuddh’.

What makes the AI-Mahabharat different? Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network said the integration of AI to present Mahabharat enables viewers to experience the timeless epic ‘in a completely new way.’ AI will bring to life the tales from Mahabharat that children across India have grown up hearing.

“For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values," said Subramaniam.

“With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology. The trailer is just a glimpse of what’s ahead, emotional, grand, and immersive. It’s thrilling to see these beloved characters and moments come alive for today’s audience, while still keeping the heart and soul of the epic intact," he added.

