Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh OTT release: When and how to watch AI‑powered animated mythological web series

Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh OTT release: The mythological web series is making a comeback almost after 35 years after the famous BR Chopra's Mahabharata. This AI-reimagined epic saga titled “Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh” is set to is set to hit the digital screens. One of the world’s oldest epics features the dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas for the throne of Hastinapur.

When and how to watch AI‑reimagined Mahabharat? This novel web series started streaming on OTT platform JioHotstar from October 25. The first instalment encompassing 100 episodes will start airing on Star Plus from October 26 at 7:30 PM. It will also be available on OTTplay Premium.

JioHotstar in a post on Instagram stated, “The greatest story of duty, betrayal, and war, brought to life with AI technology 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' by Historyverse. Watch it on JioHotstar starting October 25th and on StarPlus starting from October 26th, 7:30 pm (IST).”

Available in seven languages, a new episode will air on StarPlus every Saturday. JioHotstar describes it as, “The greatest Indian story brought to life through artificial intelligence, delving deep into the themes of dharma, power and fate.”

Discussing the emotional, grand and immersive web series, JioStar CEO (Entertainment), Kevin Vaz, said, “The entertainment we offer our viewers is not just about encompassing the varied and myriad cultures that is India. It is as much about leveraging the power of technology to enhance the viewing experience."