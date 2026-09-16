Maharaja to become 1st Tamil film to get Hollywood remake; all you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's film

Nithilan Saminathan’s Tamil film Maharaja, which was released in 2024, is set to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio. The Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap-starrer will reportedly be the first Tamil film to receive a Hollywood remake.

The development comes amid reports that Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey could headline the remake. However, his involvement has not yet been officially confirmed.

Maharaja producers confirm Hollywood remake The makers of Maharaja announced the Hollywood adaptation on social media on Wednesday, putting an end to speculation about the remake.

“A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio,” the producers wrote in their post.

The announcement sparked excitement among fans, with several users celebrating the film’s international recognition. One comment read, “Proud moment of entire team especially director @dir_nithilan Sir and actor @actorvijaysethupathi proud, Kollywood forever”.

Another fan credited the director, writing, “Only because of director, this milestone happens”. Some users also questioned whether the announcement could lead to a sequel to Maharaja.

Will Matthew McConaughey star in Maharaja remake? Speculation over McConaughey’s involvement has grown in recent days, with several social media accounts claiming that the Oscar-winning actor could play the lead role in the Hollywood version.

Maharaja producer Sudhan Sundaram told The Times of India that the film’s ₹91 crore earnings in China helped attract interest in its remake rights. According to Sundaram, an agency approached the makers after the film performed strongly in the Chinese market.

He also revealed that an A-list actor has been considered for the project and said the remake is expected to begin production next year.

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When asked about reports linking McConaughey to the film, Sundaram said, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”

What is Maharaja about? Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja is a neo-noir thriller produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios.

The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam and Mamta Mohandas, among others.

Released in June 2024, it is set around a burglary at a barber's home, who then seeks revenge. The barber, named Maharaja, had lost his wife in an accident and was jilted when some gangsters physically and sexually assaulted Maharaja's young daughter, Jyothi.

He goes to the police station and asks them to help him, but he doesn't get it. This is when Maharaja decides to take the matter into his own hands.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Maharaja earned ₹72.43 crore net at the Indian box office, while its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹199.20 crore. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of 2024.

The film also won praise from critics, particularly for the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap. Its storyline was another aspect that received positive reviews. Maharaja is currently available to stream on Netflix.