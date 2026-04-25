Maharashtra police makes first arrest in Akshay Kumar's daughter cyber harassment case

The first development in the cyber harassment case involving Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara Bhatia has been reported. According to NDTV, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has arrested an accused in the matter. More details are awaited.

Police arrests accused who asked Akshay Kumar's daughter for nudes In October 2025, Akshay Kumar shared the shocking incident involving his 13-year-old daughter Nitara, who was reportedly asked for 'nudes' online. The actor was attending the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai.

What happened At the event, Kumar said, "My daughter was playing a video game. There are some video games that you can play with someone, you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, 'Thank you, that was great' or 'You are doing so good', very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, 'Where are you from?' She wrote, 'Mumbai'. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, 'Well played. You did very well'. Very courteous, it felt respectful."

The Bhooth Bangla actor continued and revealed how the conversation grew. He said that the person online had asked Nitara if she was a male or female.

"She replied, 'Female'. It went on. And then, he sent a message, 'Can you send me a nude picture of yours?' My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife. It was great that she went and spoke to my wife about it. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cyber crime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicides. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this," the actor shared.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to add weekly classes in schools regarding cybercrimes online.

"This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week on the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime," he said.

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Latest update The incident sent shock waves in the industry. It sparked a debate on cyber security for kids on the internet.

Soon after he went public with the personal incident, an investigation was launched by the Cyber Cell.

Reportedly, cops identified the accused with the help of technical analysis and digital tracking, leading to the arrest.

Going by the same report, the accused is currently being interrogated after arrest. Police are seemingly probing into the case to identify whether he has engaged in any similar misconduct with other minors as well.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is yet to issue a statement on this matter after the arrest.

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