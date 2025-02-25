Mahashivratri 2025: JioHotstar to live stream 20 aartis from Jyotirlingas, Isha Foundation and The Art of Living events

Mahashivratri 2025: On the festival of Maha Shivratri, on 26 February, JioHotstar is set to live stream 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night'. The OTT platform will live stream 20 aartis from Jyotirlingas, Isha Foundation and The Art of Living events, an official statement read.

“After the phenomenal success of the Coldplay Music of the Spheres concert stream, JioHotstar brings 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night' —a first-of-its-kind, multi-format, multi-location, multi-stream live event entailing the most immersive and inclusive experience of the festival”, read the statement.

“With a live event, across multiple streams, viewers can witness over 20 aartis from all Jyotirlingas in real time. JioHotstar has partnered with the Isha Foundation to live stream their grand rituals, including musical performances by a diverse array of artists, ensuring nationwide access to the night-long celebrations. This will also include the meditations and preachings of Sadhguru”, the statement added.

The live event will entail performances inspired by and dedicated to Lord Shiva. The night of musical offerings, cutting across different genres, will be fronted by popular singer, lyricist, and composer Sona Mohapatra. The event on the platform will also entail live meditations from The Art of Living, led by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

JioHotstar will also telecast a three-hour episode showcasing the union of Shiva and Parvati, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, on 26 February.

Mahashivratri at Mahakumbbh 2025 Maha Shivratri, falling on February 26, 2025, marks the culmination of the Maha Kumbh Mela. This day is deeply revered in Hinduism as it commemorates the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. During Maha Shivratri, devotees will gather at the Triveni Sangam to take part in the final sacred bath, seeking spiritual purification and blessings.

Mahashivratri Timing Mahashivaratri 2025 will be celebrated on February 26, marking a significant event in the Hindu calendar.

The Chaturdashi Tithi, which is crucial for the festival, begins at 11:08 am on February 26 and ends at 8:54 am on February 27.

Devotees observe fasting and perform pujas during this period, with the most auspicious time for worship being the Nishita Kaal, which falls between 12:08 am and 12:58 am on February 27.

The festival is divided into four prahar pujas, starting from 6:18 pm on February 26 and continuing through the night until 6:48 am on February 27.

Mahashivratri 2025 Isha Tickets For those interested in attending Mahashivaratri events, particularly the one organized by Isha Foundation, tickets and registration details are typically available on their official websites or through local spiritual centers.

Isha Foundation often hosts special events and meditations during Maha Shivaratri, offering devotees a chance to participate in collective spiritual practices.