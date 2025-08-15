Mahavatar Narasimha is about divinity, not division: Hombale Films' founder on film not being political | Exclusive

This week witnessed the biggest box office clash between Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Amid this, one film, with a modest budget of ₹40 crore, continues to roar at the box office. We are talking about Hombale Films and Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha.

The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar.

In an interview with Livemint, Chaluve Gowda, co-founder of Hombale Films, opened up about the film.

Mahavatar Narsimha vs Coolie, War 2, Saiyaara He shed light on what is keeping Mahavatar Narsimha relevant across age groups, maintaining grip against Saiyaara and more.

“It’s the emotional and spiritual core of the story. Whether you're a child watching for the animation or an elder connecting with the deeper message, Mahavatar Narasimha speaks to everyone. Ashwin Kumar ensured it wasn't preachy but still profound. That balance, I believe, helped it cut across generations and demographics,” Gowda explained.

Mahavatar Narsimha became the highest-grossing animated film in India, crossing ₹200 crore worldwide.

But animated films have a poor record in India. What made the makers take the risk? “That was precisely the motivation—to change the perception. We saw a gap in high-quality, emotionally resonant Indian animation for theatrical release. Ashwin Kumar’s clarity of vision gave us confidence that this wouldn't be ‘just another animated film.’ It would be cinematic, spiritual, and thrilling, all at once. And I think the audience proved us right,” he says.

Mahavatar Narsimha an agenda? When asked about the rising political polarisation around religious narratives, Gowda shared what they did to ensure Mahavatar Narasimha was seen as a cultural project rather than a political tool.

“That’s a very important question. From day one, Ashwin Kumar, Kleem Productions and all of us at Hombale were clear—this is a story of divinity, not division. Mahavatar Narasimha is a cultural and spiritual tale that belongs to all of India, not a particular ideology. We approached it with reverence, not agenda, and the audience felt that sincerity,” he said.

Amid the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Chaluve Gowda previously confirmed the tentative release time for the next chapter in the Mahavatar universe.

Before the Mahavatar chapter 2, fans will be able to watch the much-awaited film Kantara 2, aka Chapter 1, in theatres this year.

Kantara Chapter 1 The film kept making headlines when one accident after another on the sets surfaced online.

Gowda clarified, “Most of the incidents being spoken about didn’t actually happen on our sets. Because of the strong brand Kantara has become, everything around it tends to get linked to the film.”