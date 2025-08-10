Mahavatar Narsimha BO Day 16: Mythological movie sees a whopping 159% jump in Saturday earnings; eyes ₹150 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological movie witnessed a massive 159.33 per cent jump in its viewership on Saturday, August 9.

Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood movie has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office, even in its third week. The features voice performances from Aditya Raj Sharma, Priyanka Bhandari and Haripriya Matta.

Made with an estimated budget of ₹15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha is inches away from the ₹150 crore mark domestically.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹19.50 crore at the Indian box office on Day 16, Saturday, coinciding with the Rakhi festival.

This is the highest amount the movie has earned during its 16-day run.

With this, Mahavatar Narsimha's 16-day total stands at ₹145.15 crore. The movie will likely cross the ₹150 crore mark by Sunday, August 10.

The gripping narrative, displaying courage, resilience, and the eternal battle between good and evil, has won hearts, and the Hindi version leads the pack. Earnings from its original Kannada version follow Telugu language screenings, said Sacnilk.

The Week 2 total ( ₹73.4 crore) of Mahavatar Narsimha, the highest-grossing Indian animated movie, was 64.02 per cent higher than Week 1 earnings ( ₹44.75 crore).

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 16 According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has collected ₹6 crore overseas through its limited screening abroad.

This brings the movie's total worldwide collection to ₹156 crore; its India gross has been reported at ₹150 crore.